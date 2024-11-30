JAY-Z Told M.I.A. to Get Plastic Surgery—Her Response Will Surprise You

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

M.I.A. addresses a conversation with Jay-Z during her Roc Nation days, using it to highlight her commitment to staying true to herself.

Jay-Z’s alleged comments to artist M.I.A. about plastic surgery have sparked some controversy after the British-Sri Lankan musician openly disputed assumptions about her self-confidence.

In a newly released video, M.I.A. recalled a startling exchange after signing with Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.

“Even when I met Jay-Z and I signed to Roc Nation, the first thing he told me to do is get plastic surgery,” she said.

The globally recognized artist doubled down on her decision to reject societal beauty norms and prioritize her authentic self.

“I’m not insecure because I would have got plastic surgery,” M.I.A. stated, directly challenging those who might question her sense of self-worth.

“Their argument of ‘Maya’s insecure, that’s why she needs to massage her ego,’ fails. Fails because you turn around and ask those m############, what woman do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery around you? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t.”

According to the “Paper Planes” rapper, her choice not to alter her appearance reflects defiance rather than insecurity.

“It’s not insecurity because if I was insecure, I would have done that 100 times over,” she explained. “Guess what? I’m 50, and I’m totally fine with the fact I am.”

M.I.A. joined Roc Nation in 2012 in a career move that was relatively brief compared to the length of her career.

Notably, her iconic single “Paper Planes” was sampled on Jay-Z’s 2008 smash hit “Swagga Like Us,” featuring Kanye West, T.I., and Lil Wayne.

At the time, M.I.A.’s boundary-pushing fusion of genres made waves far outside mainstream boundaries.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, she spoke of how her rise helped reshape the industry.

“I f###### took off when I was 30… I was the first, and I was the new, making something interesting happen that wasn’t f###### happening before,” she said, firmly placing herself in a narrative of both innovation and perseverance.

Jay-Z has not commented on her recent statements, leaving questions about the alleged advice and its implications for M.I.A.’s experiences in the male-dominated entertainment world.