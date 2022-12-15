Jay-Z Names Songs By Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, SZA & More For His 2022 Year-End Playlist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out what other acts were selected by Hov.

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter shines a spotlight on some of his favorite tunes from the last twelve months. The Hip Hop icon presents the “Year End Picks 2022” Tidal playlist.

Beyoncé Knowles, Jay-Z’s wife, makes several appearances. Jay chose Beyoncé’s Renaissance tracks “America Has a Problem,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “I’m That Girl.”

Kendrick Lamar also sees multiple songs listed among Jay-Z’s “Year End Picks 2022” selections. The pgLang co-founder’s “N95,” “Rich Spirit,” and “Savior (Interlude)” made the cut.

Jay-Z appreciated SZA, Drake, 21 Savage, Vince Staples, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Gunna, and Future in 2022. All of those acts had at least two songs to survive the final cut for Hov’s “Year End Picks 2022.”

Emcees such as Nas, Benny The Butcher, J. Cole, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Busta Rhymes also received placement on the lineup. Jay-Z picked rising stars like Tems, Babyface Ray, and GloRilla as well.

In addition, Jay-Z endorsed some of his own work from the year. “Year End Picks 2022” closes out with DJ Khaled’s “God Did” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Fridayy, and the Roc Nation boss.

Tidal users can also stream Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist” featuring Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z as part of the “Year End Picks 2022” playlist. Pusha scored another track in the collection with the Nigo-assisted “Hear Me Clearly.”