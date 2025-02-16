JAY-Z “Never Paid One Red Penny” To Jane Doe

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z never settled or paid anything in a now-dismissed rape lawsuit, despite internet gossip suggesting otherwise.

Jay-Z never wavered in the face of disturbing allegations, and now the lawsuit that accused him of rape has been formally dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can never be refiled.

Despite widespread online speculation suggesting he may have settled the case, court records confirm the rap mogul – or Sean “Diddy” Combs – did not pay a dime to resolve the matter.

Documents obtained by AllHipHop revealed that the suit, which alleged the music mogul and Diddy assaulted a then-13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in September 2000, has been shut down for good.

Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s attorney, said in a statement Friday that the case never should have been brought in the first place.

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” Spiro said. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can—he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Jay-Z addressed the outcome on social media, posting a firm statement through Roc Nation that denounced the case as baseless.

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,”* he wrote on X. “The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

His statement also called for justice not only for victims but also for those falsely accused.

“The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence,” he continued.

While the lawsuit’s dismissal closes the legal chapter, the public discourse surrounding the case remains heated.

The internet swirled with speculation that Jay-Z had settled to put the matter to rest, but the rapper’s statements and court records prove otherwise—he stood firm, never conceding a dime to his accuser.