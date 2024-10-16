JAY-Z  & NFL Extend Partnership Despite Super Bowl 2025 Controversy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed the league’s partnership with JAY-Z and Roc Nation will continue.

JAY-Z and Roc Nation’s deal with the NFL to produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show will continue, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed.

Goodell addressed the partnership during the NFL annual owners meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday (October 15), per Bloomberg.

The NFL Commissioner said his relationship with JAY-Z, Roc Nation and its chief executive officer, Desiree Perez, has been “mutually positive,” and that all parties are content.

“I’m not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts,” Goodell added. “Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we’re all good.”

While the previous five-year deal, signed in 2019, was worth $25 million, according to ESPN, the terms of the new contract have not been publicized.

JAY-Z and Roc Nation’s involvement in the Super Bowl Halftime View has led to a dramatic uptick in viewership.

The 2022 Halftime Show in Las Angeles, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, drew an audience of 103.4 million viewers—up from the 96.7 million viewers who tuned in the previous year.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s 2023 performance was one of the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime shows of all time, amassing 118.7 million viewers.

Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans following a year in which he dominated the Hip-Hop conversation. The decision proved controversial, with passionate support for Lil Wayne to perform in his hometown. Hov faced criticism over the selection, although his defenders claimed it was not his decision.

However, Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025 producer Jesse Collins seemingly confirmed that JAY-Z has the final say.

NFL team owners voted for Atlanta to host the Super Bowl in 2028, marking the fourth time the Big Game is played at the home of the Falcons.