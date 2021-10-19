Jay-Z Hired Former Police Sergeant To Spy On Perfume Boss In $18 Million Legal Battle

Jay-Z is no joke when it comes to defending his money and good name. The rapper hired a former police sergeant to force a perfume boss into court!

Did Jay-Z have his people spy on a witness set to testify in an upcoming trademark trial?

Apparently so.

Jay-Z is in a battle with Parlux Fragrances over a botched perfume deal centered around a brand called “Jay-Z Gold.”

Parlux is suing the rapper for $18 million, claiming he reneged on the deal, while Jay says the company never paid him $2.7 in royalties.

According to reports, Alex Spiro, an attorney hired by the “I’m a Hustla” rapper, enlisted the services of a private investigator to trail former Parlux Fragrances President Donald J. Loftus to see if he was lying about the reason he doesn’t want to testify in person during the trial.

It is alleged that Loftus is afraid to come to the public court building because he might catch the coronavirus, the dastardly illness that has crippled the world.

It is even said that Loftus went to his gastroenterologist to get two different letters that advised him not to go to the court and testify physically and to stay in his home.

Jigga’s team is calling bulls##t, and the investigator, a former New York Police Sergeant named Peter Devine, proved otherwise.

Spiro stated in documents filed on Friday, “While the doctor’s letters claim Mr. Loftus was so fearful of COVID-19 that he had not been indoors other than his house since the beginning of the pandemic, the statements have proven to be false.”

Apparently, Devine found exactly what they needed to force him to show up in court.

“Just last week, Mr. Loftus was caught in public without a mask, in stores, on buses, dining inside restaurants, and at a crowded parade,” he continued. “Loftus should testify in person with everyone else.”

Parlux Fragrances and Loftus’ legal team said that the team representing the billionaire mogul is “incorrect, misleading and inaccurate.”

The preliminary hearing for the case started on October 1.

Presiding is New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok, and he told the perfume company that they look crazy having their top executive appear on Zoom.

Justice Borrok advised, “You do what you want, but if you’re serious about winning this case, having the president of the company testify remotely, even if I allow it, it’s a terrible look. It’s just a bad look.”

Devine even alleges that the day the judge made his remarks, he saw Loftus out in New York City’s Upper East Side without a mask.

He also said that he saw Loftus eating out several times, going to the dry cleaners, grocery store, riding the public bus. Spiro said he should be charged with violating a criminal law for filing false statements to the court.

This story is developing.