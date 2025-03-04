Jay-Z Sues “Soulless, Greedy” Jane Doe & Tony Buzbee Over $20M In Losses

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z is ready to spank Tony Buzbee in court for costing him $20 million worth of business deals after the lawyer claimed he sexually assaulted a Jane Doe – who is also being sued.

JAY-Z launched a blistering legal counterattack against the woman who previously accused him of sexual assault and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, filing a lawsuit in an Alabama courtroom that alleges a calculated scheme to extort millions.

Just weeks after the woman, known publicly only as Jane Doe, withdrew her accusations, the Hip-Hop mogul is striking back with allegations of malicious prosecution, abuse of process, civil conspiracy and defamation.

JAY-Z’s lawsuit contends that Doe and her lawyer concocted the allegations, costing him no less than $20 million in lost earnings and inflicting substantial reputational damage, a blow to his career and personal integrity.

In legal documents, the Roc Nation boss complaint pulls no punches, stating clearly that Doe and Buzbee “were soullessly motivated by greed, in abject disregard of the truth and the most fundamental precepts of human decency.”

The conflict started in December 2024, when Doe appeared in a televised NBC News segment with her identity concealed, publicly accusing JAY-Z of raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in New York City in 2000, when she was just 13 years old.

The allegations sparked instantaneous controversy and widespread media coverage, placing the iconic rapper under intense scrutiny.

JAY-Z, in response, vehemently denied the allegations, stating that he was not even present at the mentioned afterparty. Doe eventually conceded publicly that her account contained “inconsistencies.”

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” his lawyer Alex Spiro said after the lawsuit was dismissed. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can—he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,”* JAY-Z wrote on X. “The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

JAY-Z’s lawsuit further alleges that Doe “voluntarily admitted” attorney Buzbee “pushed her towards going forward with the false story against Mr Carter” after an “extortionate demand letter failed to yield the financial windfall.”

The court filing specifically cites Doe stating, “Buzbee brought JAY-Z into it.”

JAY-Z, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop, has taken a firm stance to clear his name and hold accountable those he claims maliciously targeted him.

