Jay-Z Talks Grammys Missing The Moment By Snubbing His ‘4:44’ Album

“Tell the Grammy’s f### that 0-for-8 s###,” rapped Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter on “Apeshit” off The Carters’ Everything Is Love album. That line was a response to the Recording Academy snubbing the Brooklyn-bred emcee for every nomination in 2018.

At the time, Jay-Z was coming off the release of his chart-topping thirteenth studio LP 4:44. That project earned the billionaire rapper the most Grammy nominations that year. In particular, he scored nods for Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year.

Jay-Z is now reflecting on Grammy Night 2018. During an interview with the Tidal streaming service, the Roc Nation founder addressed whether going winless at the Grammys five years ago left a lasting impression on him.

“In that moment, I was like, ‘They missed the opportunity,’ because people emulate success. In that moment, that album, 4:44, was a moment for us to say, ‘Hip Hop is viewed as a young man’s sport. Now here is this album that could take us into the next sphere.’ I feel like they missed the moment,” said Jay-Z.

He added, “I didn’t feel bad for myself, because I know it’s the Grammys: I probably won some joints I shouldn’t have won and I probably lost some joints I should’ve won. That’s the way it goes, so I actually had a party. I had a great time, staying out until 6 in the morning.”

4:44 lost the Best Rap Album award to Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn. That year’s Album Of The Year trophy went to 24K Magic by Bruno Mars. Jay-Z also lost in the Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Music Video, and three other rap categories.

Despite going winless in 2018, Shawn Carter is still tied with Kanye West for the most Grammy wins by a Hip Hop artist (24). The Tidal co-owner also holds the record for most Grammy nominations (88) alongside his wife/collaborator Beyoncé.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 5 in Los Angeles. Beyoncé left the ceremony as the most awarded act in Grammy history after winning her 32nd golden gramophone. Jay-Z entered the evening with five nominations but left with zero victories.