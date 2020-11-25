Jay-Z Ties Quincy Jones For Most Career Grammy Nominations

(AllHipHop News)
While most of the Twitterverse was arguing over the fact that critically-acclaimed superstars like The Weeknd were snubbed by The Recording Academy this year, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter quietly made Grammy history. He added another major milestone to his illustrious career.
Jay-Z is credited as a songwriter for Beyoncé’s “Black Parade” as well as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” featuring Bey. Both tracks picked up Grammy noms on Tuesday. “Black Parade” is up for Song Of The Year and Best R&B Song. “Savage” is competing for Best Rap Song.
With those three additional songwriting nominations, Jay now has scored 80 throughout his four-decade career. That puts the Roc Nation boss in a tie with the incomparable Quincy Jones at the top of the all-time list. Beyoncé moved a step closer to joining her husband and Jones by securing 79 career Grammy nominations.
Nine of Beyoncé’s nominations came this year. The Black Is King album creator’s “Black Parade” single was recognized in the Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories.
The Houston native was also nominated for Record Of The Year again for “Savage.” That chart-topping collaboration with Megan is up for Best Rap Performance. Bey’s “Brown Skin Girl” (Best Music Video) and Black Is King (Best Music Film) earned Grammy consideration as well.
Jay-Z currently has 22 Grammys on his mantle. He is in a tie for 9th place on the all-time wins list and has a one Grammy lead over Kanye West for the top Hip Hop artist. The billionaire mogul has the chance to jump into the Top 5 with three more victories in January. Meanwhile, West’s Jesus Is King was nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.
Quincy Jones is in second place all-time with 28 Grammys. Operatic conductor Georg Solti leads the tally with 31. Beyoncé presently holds the 7th spot with 24 Grammys. She is the second-most awarded woman in Grammy history behind Bluegrass musician Alison Krauss (27). The next closest woman is the late Aretha Franklin with 18 Grammys.