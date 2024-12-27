JAY-Z’s Lawyer Called Out By Judge Over Antics As Petition To Fast-Track Jane Doe Lawsuit Denied

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Get the latest update on the Jane Doe sexual assault case involving JAY-Z.

A New York judge has judicially chastised JAY-Z’s attorney over his conduct in connection to the Jane Doe sexual assault case the Roc Nation mogul is accused in alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a significant ruling, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres rejected a request by JAY-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro to expedite proceedings in the ongoing Jane Doe case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop On Thursday (December 26), Judge Torres delivered the decision along with sharp criticism of Spiro’s conduct and his repeated attempts to derail the case through what the court deemed inappropriate filings.

Judge Torres has weighed in on Jay-Z v. Tony Buzbee, and it's a win for Buzbee.



She's allowing plaintiff to proceed anonymously, at least for now, and she called out Alex Spiro's tactics.



"The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it." pic.twitter.com/QhdDZ5cKPT — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 26, 2024

Judge Torres highlighted Spiro’s relentless filing of motions and letters, many of which were described as containing inflammatory language and personal attacks against Jane Doe’s attorney.

“Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” Judge Torres wrote.

Spiro’s attempts to expedite proceedings were also criticized for ignoring court rules. Judge Torres noted that he failed to provide the mandatory five-business-day response period for opposing counsel before filing motions.

“Carter’s counsel has failed to abide by this Court’s clear rules,” she wrote, adding that future filings in violation of court procedures “may be denied on that ground alone.”

The judge also denied Spiro’s motion to strike Jane Doe’s amended complaint, emphasizing that such motions are “generally disfavored” and only granted in rare circumstances. She dismissed Spiro’s claims that the allegations were “baseless” and “salacious,” stating they did not meet the high bar required for striking a complaint.

The case, which centers on allegations that both JAY-Z and Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted Jane Doe when she was 13 years old, has drawn national attention. In an NBC interview speaking anonymously, Jane Doe acknowledged inconsistencies in her account, a fact Spiro seized on in filings to argue that the case lacks merit.

He accused Buzzbee of filing a baseless complaint, violating procedural rules and exploiting the legal process for media attention. Buzzbee was also called out by Spiro of ethical lapses and “self-promoting” behavior.

However, Judge Torres appeared to side with Jane Doe’s camp on key points, granting the plaintiff the right to proceed anonymously for now due to the sensitive nature of the case and the potential harm to her mental health and safety.

View the full five-page filing in the post above.