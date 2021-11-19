Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Hosts Job Fair With Help From Jadakiss

Jadakiss was on hand as thousands of job seekers turned up to the Roc Nation event in New York for practical assistance and career advice.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation teamed up with the REFORM Alliance and hosted a jobs fair at Madison Square Garden yesterday (Nov. 18).

Jadakiss was also on hand to provide a little motivation to the thousands who benefited from attending the event.

“Keep ya CAP on,” he advised. “These young kids use CAP in a different definition, but I like to say character, attitude and personality, if you got all three of them things intact, you should be good today,” he said.

🚨 JAY-Z, Roc Nation, & Reform's job fair at Madison Square Garden made the news! 6k job seekers and a Jadakiss appearance.

It offered free haircuts, make-up applications from Fenty, and resumé assistance! @JAY_Z_Daily pic.twitter.com/HiLBA9FFhH — Davalynnnn (@iprpleubhive) November 19, 2021

The Roc Nation recruitment event comes at a time when the number of applications for unemployment benefits is falling. Furthermore, the latest numbers from the Labor Department show claims dropped by 1,000 to a pandemic low of 268,000.

Free haircuts and makeup tips were available for those who needed help to spruce up their appearance ahead of interviews. Resume and career assistance were also on offer, and jobseekers with criminal records were welcome at the inclusive event. Robert Rooks, the CEO of REFORM Alliance, an advocacy group for the formerly incarcerated explained:

“A good economy is an inclusive economy. It’s one where everyone is brought in to do their part, to work and contribute,” he said . “And we need that in New York now more than ever before.”

Roc Nation shared news of the successful venture on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of our incredible partners, volunteers, and job seekers who showed up at the Team Roc New York Job Fair. Thousands of job seekers and over 60 employers, and hundreds of organizations, workers, and volunteers played their part to make today’s job fair a real win-win for all. We are in awe of the overwhelming sense of hope and the power of collaboration, care, and support that filled the arena floor.”