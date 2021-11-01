JayDaYoungan Arrested Again On Multiple Charges

JayDaYoungan, who has a deal with Atlantic Records, was arrested again while out on bail for an accessory to murder charge.

JayDaYoungan continues to find himself in legal trouble.

Just a few months after being arrested for accessory to murder, the 23-year-old rapper was apprehended by police yet again over the weekend. The Louisiana native was booked on multiple charges, including child desertion and drug possession.

According to FOX 8 News in New Orleans, JayDaYoungan was arrested following a traffic stop in Washington Parish, Louisiana on October 30. Jail records for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office list 10 charges against him.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was charged with switching license plates, driving without proof of insurance, child desertion, child restraint (second offense), obstruction of justice (evidence tampering) and contempt of court.

He was hit with four drug-related charges: illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under 17 years old, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule II narcotic.

JayDaYoungan’s latest arrest adds to his already complicated legal situation, which includes his alleged role in an August 2020 murder in Roseland, Louisiana.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic Records artist was charged with accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson. He was released on a $175,000 bond.