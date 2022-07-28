JayDaYoungan’s Sister Posts Heartfelt Message Following His Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Law enforcement officials confirmed Javorius “JayDaYoungan” Scott died from gunshot wounds. The 24-year-old, Louisiana-bred rapper’s father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., also suffered injuries during the violent incident.

“This is an update to the press release of a shooting earlier tonight. We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan, and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,” read a July 27 Facebook post by the Bogalusa Police Department.

The Bogalusa Police Department’s statement about JayDaYoungan’s family continued, “We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

At one point, JayDaYoungan’s sister seemed to deny the Baby23 album creator had passed away. Several outlets reposted messages from Kenya Janell where she blasted the media for essentially spreading fake news.

However, a few hours ago, Kenya Janell took to her main Instagram page to corroborate the reports of her sibling’s passing. The social media influencer also posted several videos and photos of JayDaYoungan on her Instagram Story.

“Javorious, no way they took you from me like this💔I’m sick to my stomach, they wanted this… they wanted to see you like this bro,” wrote Janell about JayDaYoungan. “I’m so sorry💔I love you so much!!! Sister is so hurt. I literally watched you grow from the ground up [with] this rapping [s###]!”

She added, “You [were] the goat in my eyes, especially from where we come from baby I’m so sorry!!!!! Jay you literally hurt us with this [s###]!!! Dawg this cannot be life!!! I got J.R., and I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. 23 FOREVER AND I’M STANDING ON IT.🖤🕊🩸CITY WILL GET PAINTED RED!”

Before his passing, JayDaYoungan released numerous music projects such as the 2022 EPs Scarred and All is Well. Earlier this year, the Atlantic recording artist earned a 2x-Platinum plaque for his “23 Island” single. He also has three Gold Awards from the RIAA.