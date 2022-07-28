JayDaYoungan Killed In Louisiana Shooting; Father Also Shot 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

JayDaYoungan died at the age of 24 in a shooting in Bogalusa, Louisiana that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. injured.

JayDaYoungan has been confirmed dead following a shooting on Wednesday, July 27, the Bogalusa Police Department has confirmed.

Unconfirmed reports that the popular Louisiana rapper was shot alongside his father hit the internet earlier on Wednesday, though family members denied he had passed, and reports stated the rapper was in critical condition.

However, authorities have now confirmed JayDaYoungan has died aged 24. His father was also shot and is in stable condition.

“This is an update to the press release of a shooting earlier tonight,” Bogalusa Police Department said in a statement. “We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr. We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

They also confirmed that “Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads.”

Cops confirmed they responded to reports of a shooting at 5:50 pm on Wednesday. “Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER.”

There was also another shooting nearby, although cops have yet to confirm if the two events are related.

“While working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7:00 pm. In that case a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not hit. Detectives are also actively working that crime scene.”

AllHipHop extends thoughts and prayers to the family of JayDaYoungan and his father Kenyatta Scott Sr.

We will update with further information as it becomes available.