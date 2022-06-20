JayDaYoungan Sentenced After Pleading Guilty In Federal Gun Case 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

JayDaYoungan received a sentence of time served plus a year of probation after his October arrest for weapons charges.

JayDaYoungan has been released from jail after he was sentenced to time served by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance on Thursday (Jun. 16), according to the United States Department of Justice.

Javorius “JayDaYoungan” Scott pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime and served around seven months on firearms charges. He will also serve one year of supervised release. In addition, he must pay a $5,500 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

As reported by AllHipHop, JayDaYoungan was facing up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after his October arrest.

Court documents state JayDaYoungan was arrested by cops from Bogalusa Police Department during a traffic stop. Though he was stopped initially because his car had a switched license plate, the 24-year-old failed to provide his license or vehicle registration. Cops smelled marijuana and spotted a firearm in the car. They recovered a loaded pistol and a small amount of marijuana following a search.

At the time of his arrest, JayDaYoungan was under indictment for felony crimes in Harris County, Texas.

In November, the rapper was locked up for the fourth time in three months after being picked up by the feds’ division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

In October, he spent five days in Washington Parish jail on drug and weapon possession charges after his September arrest on counts of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for his alleged role in a shooting that left one dead and two injured.

Meanwhile In August, he was arrested for recklessly driving at high speed with his passenger door open. A baby was sitting on the lap of a female passenger without a seatbelt.

JayDaYoungan Celebrates Father’s Day

JayDaYoungan took to Instagram following his release to share his Father’s Day celebrations with his child.

“Thanking God for letting me experience today with my favorite❤️ couldn’t ask for more but peace. Happy Father Day the real ones #LLM #Freedaguys ALLISWELL”