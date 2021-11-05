JayDaYoungan Arrested AGAIN

JayDaYoungan is in the cross-hairs of authorities in Baton Rouge, where has been locked up for the FOURTH time in the last three months on serious charges!

Weeks after one Baton Rouge rapper, NBA YoungBoy, was moved out of one Louisiana jail cell, another rapper from the same city is going in.

This time, rapper JayDaYoungan was picked up by law enforcement for the fourth time in three months.

The feds’ division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives poured in to snatch the 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Javorious Tykies, up.

According to The Advocate, the charges for his latest arrest are not clear.

Last week JayDaYoungan was in Washington Parish jail for five days on drug and weapon possession charges.

On September 16, he was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish on counts of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice to a crime linked to a shooting in that town that left one dead and two injured.

The first charge was on August 20. JayDaYoungan was pulled over and arrested for recklessly driving high speed with his passenger door open in Washington Parish.

He had two passengers in the car. One was a baby who was sitting without a seatbelt on a woman’s lap. For this incident, he was charged with the careless operation of a vehicle, no child restraint, and driving with a suspended license.

Well, who is he?

JaDayYoungan might not be as known to the mainstream as he is to Louisiana cops, but he is pretty popular to some.

His three songs “23 Island,” “Elimination” and “Opps,” combined have a total of 170 million streams on Spotify. Fans are out there and surely concerned that this legal trouble might stop him from making great music.

Or maybe not. As reported by AllHipHop.com, NBA YoungBoy, who is also from his hometown, just dropped a chart-topping project while he was locked up.

Let’s hope this is not a part of a new rollout for an album.

This story is developing.