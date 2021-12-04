JayDaYoungan Indicted For Violating Federal Gun Control Act

JayDaYoungan is in the federal government’s crosshairs after he was busted with a loaded 9mm in Louisiana!

The last six months have not been good to rapper JayDaYoungan, who will end 2021 on a sour note.

Yesterday (December 3rd), JayDaYoungan was indicted by the Feds in New Orleans for violating the Federal Gun Control Act.

The indictment stems from an October 29th, 2021 traffic stop in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

Police discovered the rapper was driving a silver-colored Audi with switched license plates from Virginia. JayDaYoungan did not have a license or vehicle registration.

The cops claimed they smelled marijuana emanating from the car, and they also observed a black handgun on the driver’s side floorboard underneath the rapper’s legs.

A vehicle search recovered a loaded Ruger Model Security-9, 9mm pistol. At the time, he was charged with switching license plates, driving without proof of insurance, child desertion, child restraint (second offense), obstruction of justice (evidence tampering), and contempt of court.

Additional charges included the use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under 17-years-old, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present, possession of marijuana, and possession of a schedule II narcotic.

Now, he has been charged in a one-count indictment with possession of a firearm while under indictment for a felony, in violation of the Federal Gun Control Act.

The rapper, born Javorius Scott, was already facing felonies for possession of a controlled substance and assault over an incident in Harris County, Texas.

In that incident, the rapper was arrested after he was found hiding in an attic in an attempt to flee from domestic abuse charges for beating up his pregnant girlfriend.

The cops also found $24,000 in cash, oxycodone, marijuana, and promethazine.

In September of 2021, the rapper was charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The rapper was allegedly involved in a shooting in 2020 at a trail ride in northern Tangipahoa Parish that left one person dead and two people injured.

JayDaYoungan could face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted for violating the Federal Gun Control Act stemming from the October of 2021 arrest.