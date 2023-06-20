Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Headlining Juneteenth Event At Leimert Park Over Alleged Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

But Living Legends rapper Luckyiam is one of many disputing the allegation. He tweeted, “THERE WAS NO SHOOTING IN LEIMERT PARK JUNETEENTH. A VENDOR TENT FELL AND EVERYONE STARTED RUNNING. (Please Stop spreading false narratives).”

Jazmine Sullivan was expected to perform during a special Juneteenth concert at Leimert Park in Los Angeles on Monday (June 19). The all-day event was off to a spectacular start, but Sullivan was forced to cancel her set last minute. According to Fox 3 Now, people believed they heard gunshots ring out around 8 p.m. local time, leading to a stampede. As a precaution, Sullivan decided to pull out.

“I hope everyone made it home to their loved ones tonight!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so disappointed we couldn’t come together and celebrate Juneteenth! If you’re still at the park, please leave. The show is canceled.”

Los Angeles, California: Stampede broke out at the Juneteenth party in Leimert park, Jazmine Sullivan show cancelled.https://t.co/Ej0xltecgI pic.twitter.com/Um6DMGVpCE — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) June 20, 2023

🗣️ THERE WAS NO SHOOTING IN LEIMERT PARK JUNETEENTH. A VENDOR TENT FELL AND EVERYONE STARTED RUNNING. (Please Stop spreading false narratives) — Luckyiam (@LuckyovLegends) June 20, 2023

A video of a woman claiming otherwise is currently making the rounds, but Luckyiam called it “cap.” He later shared another video clip of the moment people started to panic, but no gunshots can be heard in the recording.

Too $hort and Wale were also on the bill in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday. For the first time this year, the Los Angeles City County declared Juneteenth a permanent paid holiday for city employees. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation in America, began in 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger informed the remaining enslaved Black people in Texas of their freedom but wasn’t declared a federal holiday until 2021.