PHOTOS: Jazmine Sullivan Turns Up The Heat With Exclusive Lollapalooza Pre-Show Performance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

R&B goddess Jazmine Sullivan delivered a scorching performance ahead of her highly anticipated set at Lollapalooza! Take a look at some exclusive pictures!

Jazmine Sullivan has warmed up for Lollapalooza with an exclusive performance in Chicago.

The two-time Grammy Award winner played a sparkling set to an invited audience at the city’s Kimpton Gray Hotel on Wednesday, ahead of her debut appearance at the 2022 Lollapalooza Festival.

Dazzling in a hot pink Sandro shirt and Stuart Weitzman heels, Jazmine Sullivan set the room alight with a performance of her top-charting songs, including Bust Your Windows and Insecure.

Speaking ahead of the gig, the “Pick Up Your Feelings” hitmaker revealed it has been hot off stage too.

In a bid to protect her vocal cords, the 35-year-old keeps the aircon off – something she admitted doesn’t always go down well with her hairstylists and make-up artists.

“I keep it hot, but mostly because I sing and I kind of keep it warmer for my voice, so my vocal cords don’t dry out. I keep it like 75°F (24°C) or a little over. I like it warm!” Jazmine Sullivan smiled. “My glam team gets mad at me because I keep it a little too warm, and they’re sweating.”

Jazmine’s other travel must-haves include a kit of Aesop hand soap and bath products as well as eucalyptus-scented candles.

“I love the eucalyptus smell. I always have candles on at home, so it reminds me of that and also creates an inviting/cozy environment,” the singer-songwriter noted.

Jazmine also shared that she has been invited to curate her own suite at the Kimpton Gray Hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

One lucky IHG rewards member will be enjoying a luxurious five-night stay in a suite that features all of Jazmine’s travel essentials, from calming scents to vegan snacks and immune-strengthening juices.

“Travelling is naturally a big part of my life, both for work and to experience new things,” she continued. “When I’m on the road, my hotel room is my sanctuary and a space of rejuvenation. I rely on a space that feels both comforting and creative to recharge. That’s why I was so drawn to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring my favorite parts of traveling to life through my own curated suite. From the calming scents we brought into the room to what’s stocked in the mini-fridge, this suite is a little part of me that I’m so excited to share.”