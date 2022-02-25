NAACP Image Award Winners: Jay-Z, Jazmine Sullivan, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Silk Sonic & More  

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards announced their winners in the music category on Thursday, hosted by Affion Crokcett.

Jazmine Sullivan received a trio of NAACP Image Awards on Thursday night. Her album, Heaux Tales was awarded outstanding album, and “Pick Up Your Feelings” won the outstanding soul/R&B song. She also collected the award for best artist.

Affion Crokcett is hosting the week-long non-televised Image Awards Virtual Experience and Thursday night was the music categories.

Jay-Z- and Jeymes Samuel won in the outstanding soundtrack/compilation album category for The Harder They Fall. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Samuel who directed, co-wrote, co-produced, and scored the film, won outstanding breakthrough creative. The movie also won the award for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture.

Saweetie was named outstanding new artist for “Best Friend” (featuring Doja Cat), adding to her Grammy nomination in the same category.

“Essence”- Wizkid featuring Tems picked up the award for outstanding music video and outstanding international song for the version also featuring Justin Bieber.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won best traditional group as duo Silk Sonic for “Leave the Door Open,” while Anthon Hamilton picked up outstanding male artists for “Love Is The New Black.”

Outstanding hip-hop/rap song went to Tobe Nwigwe for “Fye Fye” featuring Fat Nwigwe with the duo also winning best contemporary group.

Darnella Frazier was named NAACP humanitarian of the year on Thursday night. She received the honor for recording the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 later testifying at the trial.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET on Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Mary J Blige will perform on the night.

Click here for a full list of the nominees and winners in all categories.