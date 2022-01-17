Roc Nation & Geneva Club Release ‘The Harder They Fall’ Original Score

Director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall film hit #1 on the U.S. streaming chart. The Netflix movie’s official soundtrack contains tracks by Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, and other acts.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and Jeymes Samuel’s Geneva Club have now released the motion picture score for The Harder They Fall. Samuel was also the movie’s composer.

“We are excited to be releasing The Harder They Fall score today,” said Jeymes Samuel. “Fans will be able to get an even closer look into this film through the sonic experience the score provides.”

The musician also known as The Bullitts adds, “I’m honored to have helped bring our collective visions to life through these sounds. The recognition we’ve received for The Harder They Fall from audiences and critics around the world has been incredibly exciting.”

The Harder They Fall stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole. The Revisionist Western debuted on November 3, 2021, on Netflix.

Jay-Z and Kid Cudi’s “Guns Go Bang” collaboration made the Best Original Song nominations shortlist for the 94th Academy Awards. Fifteen songs are currently in consideration for the honor presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Harder They Fall (Original Score) Tracklist: