Jazmine Sullivan Scores Highest Charting Project Of Her Career With ‘Heaux Tales’

(AllHipHop News)
It had been seven years since Jazmine Sullivan let loose a body of work. In 2015, the 11-track Reality Show debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200 with 30,000 first-week units.
Sullivan finally returned on January 8 of this year with the new Heaux Tales EP. The RCA Records release featured contributions from fellow R&B luminaries H.E.R, Ari Lennox, and Anderson .Paak.
Heaux Tales is off to a great commercial start for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter. The project opened at #4 on the latest Billboard 200 chart with 43,000 units. That placement tops Sullivan’s previous chart best when 2008’s Fearless peaked at #6.
Besides breaking into the Top 5 of the album unit sales rankings, Heaux Tales is also being praised by professional music critics. It currently has an 83/100 rating on Metacritic which signifies “universal acclaim.”
Additionally, Jazmine Sullivan earned more kudos for her “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” with NPR Music. The 20-minute live set included the vocalist performing cuts such as “Bodies (Intro),” “The Other Side,” and “Girl Like Me” featuring H.E.R.