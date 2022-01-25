Jazmine Sullivan To Drop ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales’ In Time For Valentines Day

Jazmine Sullivan returns with a deluxe edition of her “Heaux Tales” album, releasing “Heaux Tales, Mo Tales, on February 11.

Jazmine Sullivan took a seven-year hiatus before returning with the critically acclaimed “Heaux Tales” in January last year.

Now, the sultry soulstress is back with another dose of “Heaux Tales,” right on time for the most romantic day of the year. Jazmine Sullivan will release a deluxe edition of her 2021 album titled “Heaux Tales, Mo Tales” on February 11.

She took to Instagram to tell her fans, “Mark your calendars. Pre-Save link in bio 😘”

Jazmine Sullivan announced “The Heaux Tales Tour” in November. “Ask and you shall receive 😉. The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there.@spotify + @livenation Pre-Sale: Wed, 12/1 @ 10am Local Time Public On-Sale: Fri, 12/3 @ 10a Local Time. And Philly, I didn’t forget you, stay tuned.🖤”

Furthermore, Jazmine recently celebrated the first anniversary of “Heaux Tales” and thanked her fans for their reception. The project earned Jazmine Sullivan her second No.1 on the Billboard Chart, debuting at the top spot.

“One year ago today,” she wrote. “I am beyond grateful for how you all received this project. It’s been quite the year but just know we aren’t done yet. More to come. HBD Heauxs. 🖤

Meanwhile, Jazmine Sullivan celebrated the success of one of the singles from the project earlier this week as “Pick Up your Feelings” achieved Platinum status.

I just want to tell y’all how much I appreciate you,” she wrote. “Pick Up Your Feelings is now certified Platinum. Special announcement Monday…🖤