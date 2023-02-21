Jean Deaux: I Exposed Ian Connor For Being a Rapist Years Ago

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “JD’s Revenge” performer has a lot to say about Connor.

Sexual misconduct accusations against stylist/model Ian Connor have resurfaced this week. In particular, musician Jean Deaux blatantly called Connor a rapist on social media.

Multiple women, going back at least five years, have named Ian Connor as the man who sexually assaulted them. The A$AP Mob affiliate continues to deny the allegations.

“33 Ghosts, 33 non-existent people,” tweeted Connor on February 19. That same day, he posted, “I’ll pay someone [$10,000], wallahi, to make it make sense, I swear. However you want it, just make it make sense.”

He continued, “So no one wants $10,000, or is no one capable of getting the 10k because it just doesn’t make sense?” Connor also tweeted, “Being lied on has taught me not to lie [on] anybody about anything.”

Jean Deaux Says People Can’t Rewrite History About Ian Connor

While Ian Connor did not directly address the rape claims against him in those tweets, Jean Deaux took Connor’s recent comments as a response to the allegations. The “JD’s Revenge” rhymer openly called out the New York native.

“Ian Connor [is talking about] his reported 33 victims is 33 ghosts who lied. [I don’t give a f###] how long it’s been, I don’t condone cap. I’ll never be a ghost b####, it’s forever up with me, p####,” tweeted Jean Deaux on Monday afternoon.

Deaux added, “I exposed Ian Connor for being a rapist years ago and he addressed every b#### but me. It’s b###### in Chicago who tried to call me a liar and got [their] s### rocked. Now he thinks after an [Instagram] model and a [Love & Hip Hop] b#### he can fly under the radar, naw [you’re] still scum, B####.”

As other Twitter users reacted to her remarks, Jean Deaux also tweeted “Ian Connor is a rapist. Y’all [are] not [going to] rewrite history around me… Anyway, I be outside. If [you] feel a way get with me.” Shortly after Deaux’s last tweet, Connor posted, “N##### [are] making [a] whole lotta noize…”

33 Ghosts, 33 Non Existent People. — Ian Connor (@souljaian) February 20, 2023

I’ll Pay Someone 10k , Wallahi , To Make It Make Sense I Swear.



However You Want It, Just Make It Make Sense. https://t.co/UA4PwXQYqj — Ian Connor (@souljaian) February 20, 2023

So No One Wants $10,000 or Is No One Capable Of Getting The 10k because It Just Doesn’t Make Sense? — Ian Connor (@souljaian) February 20, 2023

Spreading Misinformation Is Such Ah Unrighteous Act, Do You Understand How That’s Literally F###### Up Humanity and Polluting Minds. — Ian Connor (@souljaian) February 20, 2023

Being Lied On Has Taught Me Not To Lie Anybody About Anything. — Ian Connor (@souljaian) February 20, 2023

Ian Connor talm bout his reported 33 victims is 33 ghosts who lied. Idgaf how long its been I dont condone cap. Ill never be a ghost b#### its forever up with me p####. — #MOST (@jeandeauxmusic) February 20, 2023

I exposed Ian Connor for being a rapist years ago and he addressed every b#### but me. Its b###### in Chicago who tried to call me a liar and got they s### rocked. Now he think after a ig model and a l&hh b#### he can fly under the radar, naw u still scum B#### — #MOST (@jeandeauxmusic) February 20, 2023

Ian Connor is a rapist. Y'all not gone rewrite history around me. — #MOST (@jeandeauxmusic) February 20, 2023

anyway i be outside. if u feel a way get with me. — #MOST (@jeandeauxmusic) February 20, 2023