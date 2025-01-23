Jeannie Mai Called Cops On Jeezy Over Access Dispute Amid Divorce Drama 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s acrimonious divorce is making headlines once again as court documents reveal the TV presenter called the police amid a dispute amid a dispute over access to the former marital home.

Although they finalized their divorce in June 2024, the exes are still battling in court after Mai accused Jeezy of contempt last September.

According to court documents, Jeannie Mai called the police last November after being denied access to retrieve personal belongings from the home she previously shared with Jeezy, per In Touch.

However, Jeezy denied her access to the property and previously told a judge he had “legitimate concerns” about Mai walking freely through the home.

“[Jeezy] does not feel safe having [Jeannie] in his home,” the filing reads in part. “Given [Jeannie’s] history of attempting to destroy [Jeezy’s] career with misleading information, [Jeezy] would have no way of knowing if [Jeannie] is planting listening devices or cameras in his home.”

Furthermore, Jeezy’s attorneys claimed Jeannie Mai is “angry” and “revengeful” over the divorce. They argued, “the mere presence of [Jeannie] inside [Jeezy’s] home and personal space, after the highly contested nature of the divorce case, would absolutely destroy [Jeezy’s] peace and tranquility, as well as invade his privacy.”

Mai’s legal team dismissed Jeezy’s concerns, insisting she only wanted to ensure none of her belongings were left behind.

Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Refused Entry To The Home

The filing reveals Mai arrived to collect the items Jeezy had boxed up on December 9, 2024. However, Mai claims Jeezy ordered the house manager to deny her entry to the garage where her items were stored, prompting her to call the cops.

Her attorney notes, “The police were not called to make a scene but instead to report that the court order was being violated.”

According to the complaint, “the police officer informed the house manager that a court order was, in fact, being violated,” and Mai eventually gained access.

Nonetheless, the TV personality claimed her belongings were damaged.

“The boxes were wet, with water having soaked through the boxes, damaging personal items. There were mouse traps set in the garage, presumably set for mice which had eaten through some of the boxes,” Mai’s attorney stated. “Many of [Jeannie’s] awards were broken and scratched.”

The attorney added, “The only party that seems to be angry or revengeful is [Jeezy].”

A judge has yet to rule on the dispute.