Jeezy Accused Of “Harassing” Jeannie Mai With “Secret Subpoena” For Bank Records 

Jeezy’s ex-wife Jeannie Mai is accusing the rapper of harassing her and has asked a judge to quash a subpoena for her bank records.

Despite finalizing their divorce in June, the former couple are still in court after Mai accused Jeezy of contempt in September. She claimed her ex-husband failed to follow through on several terms of their divorce settlement.

However, in a new filing, Jeannie Mai claims Jeezy issued a “secret subpoena” to City National Bank for her personal and business bank account statements, deposit slips and evidence of withdrawals before November 1.

Her attorney claimed “the subpoena is grossly overbroad and oppressive,” and “was issued for the sole purpose of embarrassing and harassing Ms. Mai.”

The attorney continued, “Given [Jeezy’s] propensity for failing to pay his financial obligations, both in his prior unrelated custody case, and based on the number of lawsuits that have been filed against him by his former employees and associates regarding non-payment of debts, it is clear that [Jeezy] motive in issuing said subpoena was for no other purpose than to harass and intimidate Ms. Mai.”

In her September filing, Mai claimed Jeezy owed $4,000 to cover tuition and childcare costs and over $92,000 to cover her rent for four months. Additionally, she said the “Okay (Remix)” hitmaker refused to transfer the two vehicles awarded to her in the settlement and she was never given access to a $500,000 account Jeezy was supposed to set up for their child.

Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai’s Settlement Allegations

Jeezy denied the claims and accused Mai of “blatant misrepresentations,” to “mislead and delude” the court. He claimed Mai provided “fraudulent” lease agreements when asked to confirm her rent.

His attorney claimed “the lease agreements provided by [Jeannie] were fraudulent,” and said Mai failed to hand over childcare receipts.

Further, Jeezy denied Mai’s claim that he failed to put a six-figure sum in an account for their daughter and said the DMV was processing the vehicle transfer requests.