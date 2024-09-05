Jeezy Accused Of Reneging On Jeannie Mai Divorce Settlement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeannie Mai asked a judge to force her ex-husband Jeezy to live up to his end of the deal in their divorce settlement.

Jeezy’s ex-wife Jeannie Mai claimed he left her hanging after settling their divorce. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Mai told a judge her ex-husband failed to follow through on several terms of their deal.

Mai said Jeezy never paid $4,000 to cover tuition and childcare costs for their daughter after agreeing to do so in the settlement. Mai noted she was never given access to a $500,000 account Jeezy was supposed to set up for their child.

Jeezy agreed to pay Mai’s rent for May through August to settle their divorce. Mai said he owed her $92,417.39 for roughly four months of rent.

Mai also accused Jeezy of refusing to transfer the titles to a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco to her. Their settlement awarded the two vehicles to her. She sought the court’s help since she couldn’t get insurance for both rides without the titles.

Jeezy filed for divorce in 2023. Abuse allegations surfaced during their legal dispute. Jeezy denied abusing Mai.

“The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he said. “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Jeezy and Mai finalized their divorce in June. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.