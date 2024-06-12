Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Reach Divorce Settlement After Months Of Mudslinging

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy can officially call Jeannie Mai his ex-wife since they finalized their contentious divorce.

Jeezy and his ex-wife Jeannie Mai finalized their divorce in Georgia on Tuesday (June 11). The former couple settled their contentious dispute and agreed to keep the documents under seal, preventing the public from finding out the terms of the deal.

“The harm resulting to the privacy of the parties and their child, if the documents were made public, clearly outweighs public interest in these specific documents,” the Fulton County Superior Court determined, per Entertainment Tonight.

Jeezy and Mai cannot “disseminate, distribute, post, nor cause the dissemination, distribution of posting of the Settlement Agreement or Child Support Worksheet to any person or in any manner, including but not limited to any form of media, social media, or the internet.” Many details of their legal battle surfaced throughout the divorce proceedings.

Mai accused Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, of physically abusing her during their marriage in court documents. She detailed several incidents, including one in which Jeezy allegedly choked her and pushed her down hotel stairs. He denied the allegations.

“The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” Jeezy said. “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Jeezy’s ex Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, the mother of his eldest daughter, defended him against the abuse allegations.

“For almost four years, Jay’s eldest child lived with us and I was able to see their relationship grow every day,” she declared. “At no point was Jay ever physically, mentally or emotionally abusive to his children or I.”

Jeezy filed for divorce in September 2023. He and Mai fought over custody of their two-year-old daughter Monaco for months.