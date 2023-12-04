Jeannie Mai Says She Didn’t Know Jeezy Filed For Divorce Until Public Did

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were married for more than two years before the rapper filed for divorce in September 2023.

Jeannie Mai discussed how she’s coping with her divorce during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (December 4). The TV personality revealed she learned Jeezy was divorcing her when reports of the filing went public in September.

“At the time when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” she said. “So, yeah, today it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me and being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl.”

She added, “Even though this year I met the most broken version of me, I also met the strongest version of me.”

Jeezy, who shares a daughter with Mai, filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage. He publicly addressed the couple’s split by releasing a statement in October.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he said. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Last month, Jeezy said therapy could not save his marriage in a conversation with Nia Long.

“This has not been an easy journey,” he told Long. “I can tell you that I’m sad. I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy. But God has put me on a different path and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

Mai accused Jeezy of cheating in court documents filed on November 30. Jeezy’s rep denied any infidelity.