Jeezy Said Divorce “Has Not Been An Easy Journey,” Therapy Couldn’t Save Marriage To Jeannie Mai 

Jeezy opened up about his divorce from Jeannie Mai in a candid one-long interview with Nia Long, revealing he is saddened and disappointed.

Jeezy has opened up about his split from Jeannie Mai in a candid interview, revealing divorce “has not been an easy journey.”

The 46-year-old rapper addressed his divorce during a revealing hour-long conversation with Nia Long. According to Jeezy, therapy couldn’t save their relationship after two and a half years of marriage and a child together.

“This has not been an easy journey,” Jeezy replied when Long asked about his split from Jeannie Mai. “I can tell you that I’m sad, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy.”

He continued, “But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

The “Put On” hitmaker explained that while he doesn’t “like to fail at anything,” he “can only be responsible for myself. I can only do what I can do. I can’t expect someone else to do what I’m doing”

Jeezy also shared that he and Jeannie Mai went to therapy before their divorce. “Well then s###, you tried,” Nia Long replied. Check out the clip below and watch the interview at the end of the page.

Jeezy speaks on divorce with Jeannie Mai & says therapy could not fix their marriage 😲 pic.twitter.com/oZxtZuXP0m — soseriuzradio (@soseriuzradio) November 8, 2023

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” Jeezy said in October. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

The same month, Jeannie Mai said she was “taking it day by day,” and focusing on their one-year-old daughter.