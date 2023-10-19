Jeezy Finally Breaks His Silence On Divorcing Jeannie Mai

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rap legend Jeezy has finally broken his silence and discusses the end of his marital journey with Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy has publicly addressed his decision to divorce Jeannie Mai, his wife of two years.

The couple, who became parents to a daughter just a year prior, have now chosen separate paths. Jeezy’s poignant statement captures the depth of his emotions and the gravity of the situation.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he said per TMZ. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai married at their Atlanta residence in March 2021. They welcomed their first child, Monaco, in January 2022. However, the tides turned in September when Jeezy filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court.

The documents revealed the couple had already lived separately for months. Furthermore, they had the foresight to have a prenuptial agreement. Despite the divorce, Jeezy seems adamant about co-parenting and doing what is best for their child.

“Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing,” Jeezy stated.

Earlier this week, Jeannie Ma took to Instagram to reveal she was taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health so she could “heal” during the separation process.

“Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal,” her handwritten letter read.