Jeezy Reportedly Files For Divorce From His Wife Of Two Years Jeannie Mai

After two years and a baby, the couple is calling it quits.

Jeezy has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Jeannie Mai, just one year after their young daughter was born and two years after being married. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta-bred rap legend filed his court documents in Fulton County Superior Court, noting that he and Mai, the former co-host of “The Real,” have already separated.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist also stated they have a prenuptial agreement in place and that he’ll be seeking joint legal custody of their young baby.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai had a very public wedding at their Atlanta home in March 2021 during the pandemic.

Recently, Jeezy was a part of the select group of artists who went to visit Vice President Kamala Harris for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

Harris invited over 400 esteemed guests to her home, including D-Nice, Common, Lil Wayne, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Too Short, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shante, Remy Ma and Fat Joe.

Also, there were politicians from the Congressional Black Caucus, like Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).