Exclusive: Images From VP Kamala Harris’s Hip-Hop Celebration With Lil Wayne, MC Lyte, Common, Jeezy And More

Vice President Kamala Harris Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop in Grand Style With Jeezy, Common, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, Lil Wayne And More!

All Photos By Julia Beverly

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed over 400 esteemed guests to her stately residence on Saturday in a historic and vibrant celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the birth of Hip-Hop,. This remarkable event, the first of its kind, saw the Vice President acknowledging the profound influence of the genre on global culture and its indelible significance to the Black community and world.

Underneath the starlit Washington sky, luminaries from the world of Hip-Hop, including Common, Lil Wayne, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Jeezy, MC Lyte, Roxane Shante, and Fat Joe, graced the occasion with their presence. The afternoon party attested to the enduring impact and transformative power of Hip-Hop on music, art, and society at large.

Vice President Harris, a vocal advocate for the arts throughout her career, took the opportunity to emphasize the Biden administration’s commitment to fostering artistic expression, with a particular focus on the profound influence of Hip-Hop in shaping the American cultural landscape. Our images, courtesy of Julia Beverly, showcased VP Harris and others enjoying the gala.

Prominent members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including its chairman Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), mingled and danced, affirming the enduring connection between Hip-Hop and political activism.

Born and bred in Oakland, California, Vice President Harris has long championed the cause of the arts. She even talked to rapper Too Short, who is also a native of Oakland. Her residence spans a lush 13-acre estate.

This commemoration, however controversial, serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Hip-Hop in our society.