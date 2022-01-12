Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Welcome Baby SNO Into The World

The couple has not revealed the gender of the baby.

There is a new baby in Hip-Hop. It seems that Atlanta’s Snowman and his fashion-plate wife have given the world a beautiful “Baby Jenkins.”

Rapper Jeezy and The Real’s Jeannie Mai are now the parents of a new child. While the gender of the infant has not been revealed, the TV show posted a maternity ward crib with a neutrally colored baby blanket with tiny little footprints over it on Instagram Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The beautiful caption read, “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️”

Tons of celebrities hopped in the comments to celebrate the birth of the couple’s first child. Gabrielle Union said, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Her fellow co-hosts all chimed in too. Adrienne Bailon said, “CONGRATULATIONS 🤍🤍🤍 so happy for you!!! Can’t wait to meet Baby Jenkins. Xx.”

Comic Loni Love also is excited about seeing the baby. “Can’t wait to meet boo boo!!! I’m happy for you and hubby!!! #auntieloni” Love was careful not to reveal the sex of the baby like she did with Nicki Minaj’s child when he was born in 2020.

Former Real host Tamera Mowry dropped several heart emojis, welcoming her friend into the “motherhood club.”

In December, as reported by AllHipHop.com, the pair had a glamorous White Christmas-themed baby shower with friends and family in their home. It was the second shower for the Baby SNO, who is sure to be spoiled with love.