Jeezy and his expecting wife Jeannie Mai hosted an epic holiday-themed baby shower for their first child over Christmas!

Trap rapper Jeezy and TV host Jeannie Mai hosted the second baby shower for their new baby.

The theme for the shower was holiday-appropriate and perfectly titled for Atlanta’s Snowman.

Decked out in white, silver, and pastel shades of blue for the Baby SNO Shower, the Jenkins’ home was transformed into a complete Winter Wonderland.

The mommy-to-be was dolled up in an all-white floor-length dress and posted a video re-cap of the bash, captioning, “How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met? Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do.”

The Real co-host thanked those who helped throw the shower, specifically Katrina’s Elegant Events.

The footage shows family and friends celebrating the young king, with limbo dancing, cigars, and lots of smiles and good cheer.

One sweet moment was a dance with Jeezy’s father published on a different post.

Jeanie captioned, “Ive never remembered days. I remember moments. My first mama-to-be dance with Papa Jenkins”

The video carousel shared a slow-motion view of the sitting area featuring a white couch in back of a chrome table and cascading balloon sculpture.

Then the post showed a bar menu with specialized drinks, called Big SNO and Mama SNO. The third clip shows a rack of predominately white desserts that teased those with a sweet tooth but could attend. And then the last video shows the world where Jeannie gets swag from!

The shower looked fire, and we are down for another one.

The perfect hosts, Mommy and Daddy, shared one of the kid’s nicknames, “Baby SNO.” Still, people walked away from the party a little glum as they did not drop any hints on the baby’s gender or name.