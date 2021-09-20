Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Announce New Baby

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are married and in love. And now, they are expecting their first child together she just revealed!

Rapper Jeezy and his wife Jeannie Mai are having a baby. On the new season of the Fox syndicated show The Real, the talk show host shared the big news to her viewers.

Her co-hosts were all excited and were attentive as she said that the experience felt, “Surreal,” after modeling her cute little baby bump.

Jeannie continued to reflect on how she was set against having a baby and wanted to focus on her career. In fact, her first marriage was reportedly dissolved in part because of her decision to not mother.

However, she shared on the show that she has learned to “never say never.” She also has come to the conclusion that “love changes things.”

Jeannie Mai also spoke exclusively to Women’s Health and told them that this was an actual decision to manifest a child.

“It was not easy,” she said. “We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time.”

To the magazine, she also shared that the two had a miscarriage before being married.

“I wondered if I was being punished,” she shared. “I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself… [because] my entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

The reality is that women over the age of 40 have a low chance of becoming pregnant. Chiquita Lockley, the director of Eggs Over Easy, makes note of that in her new film.

The director, a Black woman in her 40s, is also the executive producer with her Delta Sigma Theta sorority sister, Phylicia Fant, the Head of Urban Music at Columbia Records. Their film which is narrated by Keshia Knight Pulliam, privately screened by several New York chapters of the sisterhood this week, talks about the many struggles women having with a) choosing their career over motherhood, b) infertility and c) the pressure that society puts on them to be moms.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai not only had resources for the very expensive process to get pregnant after 40 but also had the love.

“Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she explained. “Our love is honest, pure, and safe… something I hadn’t felt as a child…[Becomign pregnant] was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control and God has a plan.”