Jeezy may have a reputation as a tough talking rapper, but he’s human at the end of the day. On Monday (November 6), the CTE World co-founder teased a forthcoming interview with actress Nina Long via Instagram, which finds the 46-year-old opening up about a slew of personal topics. He wrote in the caption, “Your truth will set you free, but not until it’s finished with you. I Might Forgive, But I Don’t Forget one on one conversation with Ms. @iamnialong,” a nod to his latest album, I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget.

In one of the clips, Jeezy tells Long, “I was introduced to sex at very young age,” to which Long asks “molested?” He nods in agreement. It’s a tender moment in what promises to be a very in-depth and raw conversation—and that was just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Other clips show Jeezy opening up about former friends betraying him and trying to take his life, his “toxic relationship” with his mother and dealing with imposter syndrome.

Another clip shows Long saying, “There is an expiration date on everything,” which will likely lead to both of them taking about their recent breakups. Jeezy recently filed for divorce from talk show host Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage and one child together, while Long split from NBA coach Ime Udoka following his 2022 cheating scandal with a Boston Celtics staffer that resulted in his removal from the team. Long and Udoka share their 12-year-old son, Kez Sunday Long Udoka.

The full conversation airs live on Tuesday (November 7) at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube. Until then, watch Jeezy’s teaser below.