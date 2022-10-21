Jeezy, DJ Drama Drop New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape: ‘Snowfall’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jeezy and DJ Drama are back with another offering in the Gangsta Grillz series, Snowfall, featuring Lil Durk, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg.

Jeezy has reunited with DJ Drama for another iconic collaboration in the Gangsta Grillz series, Snowfall.

The project arrived on Friday (Oct. 21) and is the Atlanta legend’s eleventh studio album. The 17-track offering comes in at nearly 50 mins long and features three guest appearances.

The assists come from 42 Dugg on “Put The Minks Down’ and his CMG labelmate, EST Gee, on “Scarface.” Lil Durk also links with Jeezy and DJ Drama on “Most Hated.” Stream Snowfall below.

Jeezy opened up about mending his beef with DJ Drama during a recent interview on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

“The beef was Dram had somebody managing him,” Jeezy explained when asked what initially sparked tensions. “But [the person] was trying to be an artist too. He got in Dram’s ear and created a toxic environment. Something happened at the club, I can’t really say. Things got real.”

However, they eventually mended the rift. “I feel like we both just grew. I love Drama. I’m truly appreciative of the history we got and the relationship we built.”

Meanwhile, the Legendary DJ had a busy day of releases on Friday. As well as dropping Snowfall with Jeezy, DJ Drama bought his legendary Gangsta Grillz series to NBA YoungBoy’s Ma I Got A Family and Snoop Dogg’s I Still Got It.