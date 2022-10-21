NBA YoungBoy Shares ‘Ma I Got A Family’ Ft. Nicki Minaj & Yeat, His Sixth Release Of 2022 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy is on the way to achieving his goal of ten full-length projects in 2002 after dropping “Ma I Got A Family.”

NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his 23rd birthday with the release of another full-length project, Ma I Got A Family, just two weeks after his last offering.

The Baton Rouge rapper featured his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children on the cover of the project. Stream it below.

Arriving on Friday (Oct. 21), the project marks YoungBoy’s sixth full-length project of the year, following Colors, The Last Slimeto, Better Than You, Realer 2, and 3800 Degrees,

Hosted by DJ Drama, Ma I Got A Family features 19 tracks with few features, as fans have come to expect from NBA YoungBoy. He reunites with Nicki Minaj on “I Admit” after collaborating with her on 2020’s “What That Speed Bout?!“ The only other feature comes from Yeat, who also joins YoungBoy on “I Don’t Text Back.”

NBA YoungBoy confirmed Ma I Got A Family on Monday (Oct. 17) via his YouTube channel. He was yet to finalize the tracklist and promised 13 – 17 songs rather than the 19 delivered. The “No Switch” hitmaker also announced his plans to release four more projects before the end of the year.

“Fun challenge ‘10 tapes 1 year ??’” he wrote on a YouTube community post. “I’m finna be on 6 you think I can do it?”

As one of the most prolific rappers of the current era, NBA YoungBoy looks set to achieve his goal.

Meanwhile, earlier this week YoungBoy was named the second most streamed artist of 2022, coming second only to Drake. The Last Slimeto hitmaker is the only other artist with over five billion streams at 5.4B.