Jeezy Claims Jeannie Mai Wasn’t “Blindsided” By Divorce—Cites Serial Marriage Counseling

Jeezy has opened up about his divorce with Jeannie Mai.

Jeezy has reportedly responded to Jeannie Mai’s claim that she was “blindsided” by the announcement of their pending divorce. On Monday (December 4), sources close to Jeezy told TMZ that Mai’s claims were “absolutely false,” citing “clear signs” of the relationship unraveling “right before their eyes” over a long period of time. In fact, Jeezy and Mai had allegedly been “serially engaged” in marriage counseling and apparently saw multiple professionals before the Atlanta rapper determined the relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

While Jeezy has yet to confirm what triggered the beginning of the end for he and Mai, however he did cite there was “no hope for reconciliation” in the divorce filing submitted in Fulton County Superior Court last September.

Jeezy opened up about the decision to split with Mai in a statement in released in October. "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," he said in part. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."

Mai accused Jeezy of cheating in court documents filed on November 30. Jeezy’s rep denied any infidelity.