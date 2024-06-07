Jeezy Recruits His Ex & Nanny To Help Fight Jeannie Mai’s Abuse Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jeezy’s estranged wife Jeannie Mai accused him of abusing her during their marriage in their bitter divorce.

Jeezy’s ex-fiancée and a nanny defended his character in his legal dispute with his estranged wife Jeannie Mai. Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, the mother of Jeezy’s oldest daughter, said he never abused her or his children in court documents obtained by Page Six.

“For almost four years, Jay’s eldest child lived with us and I was able to see their relationship grow every day,” Mahi declared. “At no point was Jay ever physically, mentally or emotionally abusive to his children or I.”

A nanny who worked for Jeezy and Mai also had nothing but positive things to say about him. The nanny referred to him as a “hardworking dad” in an affidavit.

“As a caretaker, I believe Mr. Jenkins gives his daughters the support they need as they grow into young women in the future,” she said.

A rep for Mai scoffed at the pro-Jeezy sentiments.

“It seems Mr. Jenkins is trying to distort the truth once more by employing people to file false statements and claims against Ms. Mai, attempting to contradict real-time evidence and factual events,” the rep told Page Six. “We are eager to present all the evidence in court.”

Mai accused Jeezy of abusing her on multiple occasions in their custody battle. Jeezy denied the allegations.

“The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he said. “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Jeezy filed for divorce in 2023, ending his two-year marriage to Mai. She gave birth to their daughter Monaco in 2022.