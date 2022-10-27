Jeezy Reflects On Ending Freddie Gibbs Beef; Credits Nas For Setting Example

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“It was just bad communication,” Jeezy said regarding the past beef with his former CTE World artist Freddie Gibbs.

An old conversation with Nas helped Jeezy reconcile with Freddie Gibbs.

Jeezy talked about his feud with Freddie Gibbs in an interview with Billboard. The trap rapper blamed their issues on bad communication and recalled a similar situation from earlier in his career.

“The Freddie s###, it was just bad communication,” Jeezy said. “Same thing with [Rick] Ross — just bad communication, and it took the right people to get in the mix. What I have learned is the same when Nas did ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ and I reacted. I was kinda spazzing out on the radio, if you remember.”

He continued, “I’ll never forget when I got in the car from the radio station, somebody from Def Jam was like, ‘Nas wanna holla at you. He’s on the phone.’ I’m ready for whatever he’s gonna say — I’m all for it. We can fight dogs, race cars, shoot guns or whatever he wanna do. He said, ‘What’s up, King?’ He asked how I’m feeling, and he was like, ‘I can understand your frustration, but let me explain what I’m saying, and how it has nothing to do with you.’ He was so calm — and I always remembered that.”

Jeezy kept the Nas call in mind while dealing with Freddie Gibbs, who was once signed to CTE World.

“When me and Freddie [Gibbs] had our thing, that was one of the reasons I remained calm — because I’ve been on the other side of that,” Jeezy explained. “So I’m hearing his frustration, and I get it, because we’re doing business and not everybody’s gonna be happy. It’s like being married, you gotta communicate. You can’t be like, ‘I’m gonna blow the whole house up.’”

He concluded, “As Black men, we rarely do have good communication. It was love. That’s it. It wasn’t even nothing to have a conversation about because we both knew where we stood at that. So going forward, we gotta communicate better.”

A few weeks ago, Freddie Gibbs confirmed his Jeezy beef ended in an interview with Bootleg Kev. Freddie Gibbs also spoke fondly of his old boss on the song “Rabbit Vision,” which dropped in September.