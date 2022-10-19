Nas & Hit-Boy Reveal ‘King’s Disease 3’ Cover-Art, Album Due Next Month 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nas and Hit-Boy are going for the three-peat with ‘King’s Disease 3’ their fourth collaborative project due for release next month.

Nas and Hit-Boy are returning with the third installment of their King’s Disease series.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the legendary duo officially announced the arrival of King’s Disease 3, sharing an image of the cover art. The strikingly simple album cover features three gold bars spelling out the number three in Roman numerals with “KD3” etched into the bars. The image also reveals the project arrives next month on Nov. 11.

Nas and Hit-Boy have four projects together, cementing their iconic partnership. The inaugural King’s Disease LP came out in 2020 and earned the duo a Grammy Award for Best Rap album. The second record in the series, released a year later, was also nominated but lost out to Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

Later in 2021, they released the surprise album Magic. They teased the arrival of King’s Disease 3 on the song, “Ugly.”

“I’m on offense every day until I see the love / KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz,” Nas rapped.

Last year, Nas explained the inspiration for King’s Disease II during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“The title was King’s Disease before this craziness happened,” Nas explained. “Watching all the terror happening all over the country, I just felt the knee on my neck and I felt the knee on our people and I felt like I needed a pride moment. I needed a moment to be happy about our existence, to have made it so far, and all the things that we have done as a people.”

Nas and Hit-Boy are due to drop King’s Disease 3 on November 11.