Nas & Hit-Boy Surprise Project “Magic” Arrives

Nas and Hit-Boy are fast becoming a classic rapper-producing pairing following on from the success of the first two “Kings Disease” projects.

Nas has dropped his surprise album, “Magic” , his third collaboration with producer, Hit-Boy.

While the nine-track project is a smaller offering than their King’s Disease releases, “Magic” more than makes up for it in quality. The only features come from A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier on the song, “Wave Gods.”

Nas shared the release with his fans on Instagram proclaiming it, “Magic hour.”

Hit-Boy revealed the moment Nas first heard his beat for “Speechless.” He shared a video of Nas in the studio vibing.

“This was back in August,” he said. “Something told me to grab my phone and record my first time playing Nas the beat for “speechless” it ended up becoming the intro haaa. He gassed this mf. MAGIC OUT RN!! 🪄”

Meanwhile, Nas and Jeezy discussed his 2006 album “Hip-Hop Is Dead” during a recent episode of “The Bridge: 50 Years Of Hip-Hop.” Nas received a lot of criticism fr the title, something he admitted he failed to see coming.

“When he did Hip Hop [Is] Dead, I thought he was talking about us,” Jeezy said. “I wanted to be the front guy and say what I said. At the time, you gotta think, I’m just getting on. I’m just seeing my first legitimate money. I’m just getting my shows going. And then you got the Don in New York saying ‘hip-hop is dead!’”

“I didn’t think about that part,” Nas replied. “I didn’t think that certain people would think I’m talking about them.” He added, “I’m talking about mainly New York! Mainly New York. I’m talking to everybody, but I didn’t explain it thorough enough.”

Listen to Nas – “Magic” Below