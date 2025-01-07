Jemele Hill Snaps On Antonio Brown Over Crude Remarks Amid Fox Sports Lawsuit Controversy 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jemele Hill and several others unleashed on Antonio Brown following his crude post referencing the recent Fox Sports lawsuit.

Jemele Hill fired back at Antonio Brown after he shaded the sports journalist amid the recent sexual harassment lawsuit against Skip Bayless, Joy Taylor and others at Fox Sports.

On Monday (January 6), the outspoken former NBA star weighed in on the topic with multiple posts about the suit, with one in particular sparking controversy. In the controversial tweet, Brown makes a vulgar insinuation about Hill’s appearance, referencing the sexual harassment lawsuit suit allegations that Taylor slept with her Fox Sports superiors in exchange for promotions.

“Nobody wanted to f### Jamele huh?” he wrote.

Before firing back at Antonio Brown, Jemele Hill responded to a troll claiming he agreed with the former athlete after seeing her in person.

“And yo lame ass went running to the Internet,” she replied. “Because you weren’t crazy enough to say that s### to my face.

Hill then addressed Brown with a classy comeback.

“Well I wouldn’t know anything about being community,” she stated. “But you do. Please share with the class what it’s like to be passed around, since you have so much experience.”

Others soon came to Hill’s defense, slamming Brown for his crude remarks, including Terrell Owens.

“Bro you outta pocket!!!” the Hall of Famer wrote before correcting Brown’s spelling. “And it’s Jemele btw.”

Author and activist Marc Lamont Hill also chimed in. “Why would you come for our sister, bro?” he asked. “That s### is corny.”

However, Brown doubled down with several more tweets. He insisted, “It’s called comedy & entertainment,” while advising critics to “lighten up.”



Antonio Brown’s remarks to Jemele Hill follow a lawsuit filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji alleging sexual harassment and a toxic workplace environment.