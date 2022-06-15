Jennifer Hudson Reacts To Reaching EGOT Status

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J.Hud joins Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend as the only African-Americans on the list of winners.

Jennifer Hudson became just the second Black woman to win an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar Award, and Tony Award. The singer/actress joined Whoopi Goldberg on the exclusive list of EGOT recipients.

This week saw Jennifer Hudson reach EGOT status after A Strange Loop won Best Musical at the 75th Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday. J.Hud is one of the producers for the Broadway production.

Previously, the Chicago-born entertainer picked up the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Dreamgirls in 2007. Hudson later won 2021’s Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program as an executive producer for Baba Yaga. She is also a two-time Grammy winner.

“Wow!!! I am overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support that I am still receiving and I’m still processing this whole new ground,” wrote Jennifer Hudson on Instagram.

The former American Idol contestant continued “What an honor! Thank u all for being with me on this journey. I could not live this life without u. Like I said when I won my Oscar, look what God can do. Well, He did it again!”

R&B singer/songwriter John Legend became the first Black man to make it onto the EGOT list in 2018. Only seventeen people have achieved the “grand slam of show business,” including Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.