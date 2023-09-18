‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Delays Season 2 Debut Due To Writers Strike

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The EGOT winner walks back the decision for her program to return to TV.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike beginning on May 2, 2023. As a result, movie and television productions, including The Jennifer Hudson Show, have been shut down.

Several daytime talk shows like Jennifer Hudson’s program planned to head back to TV despite screenwriters continuing their work stoppage. The Drew Barrymore Show initially kicked off the returns.

However, Drew Barrymore walked back the decision to broadcast her show during the writers strike. Now Hudson has also chosen to push back the Season 2 premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

According to Variety, The Jennifer Hudson Show was set to come back on Monday, September 18. The criticism directed at Barrymore, Hudson, and other talk show hosts likely caused the postponements.

Other daytime talk shows such as The View and Tamron Hall continue to air. Real Time with Bill Maher will also present new episodes on Friday nights. Maher stated, “It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show debuted on September 12, 2022. Season 1 featured appearances by Simon Cowell, Viola Davis, LL Cool J, Kelly Rowland, Marlon Wayans, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Kamala Harris, and other celebrities.

Prior to taking on a daytime talk show gig, Jennifer Hudson became a household name as an EGOT-winning singer/actress. The former American Idol contestant won an Academy Award for her role in 2007’s Dreamgirls. She is also a Tony winner, Daytime Emmy winner and 2-time Grammy winner.