Jennifer Lopez Roasted Online Amid Ben Affleck Divorce 

Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.
The couple walked down the aisle in Las Vegas in July 2022 after rekindling their romance nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in 2004.
While rumors of a split have circulated for months, TMZ confirmed Lopez personally filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court without the services of an attorney.
While the date of their separation was officially listed as 26 April, Lopez didn’t file until nearly four months later, on August 20. Moreover, the date she filed was significant, reportedly coinciding with the second anniversary of their second wedding ceremony in Savannah, Georgia.
The divorce documents do not indicate whether Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck signed a prenuptial agreement. However, sources close to the couple told the outlet no such prenup exists.
Per the filing, Lopez is waiving spousal support and requests that Affleck also not receive it.
Although neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have commented on the divorce, social media users had plenty to say.
“The BEFORE trilogy,” one person joked. “But it’s about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting every 20 years to give it another go.”
“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged, broke up, married other people, had children, reunited, got married, broke up again, and I’ve been single that whole time,” another user shared.
