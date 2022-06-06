Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Accepting Generation Award At 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards 

Jennifer Lopez thanked everyone who told her “ that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you.”

An emotional Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears as she received the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday evening (Jun. 5).

The multi-hyphenate who got her start in the industry as one of the Fly Girls on the sketch-comedy show “In Living Color” reflected on how “blessed” she has been in her career.

“Since you cannot create truth unless you’ve really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank-yous tonight,” she said. “I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart. The one who were true and the one who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew that I had to grow.”

“I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong,” she continued. “And my children for teaching me to love.” After a brief pause, a tearful Jennifer Lopez continued, “I want to thank all the people who told me — to my face or when I wasn’t in the room — that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you.”

Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her “Ride Or Die”

Jennifer Lopez also reserved a special thank you to her manager Benny Medina. “If there’s one person who believed in me from the beginning, from the first time I played him a raggedy little demo of a song that I had I wrote that day, he never let me stopped believing in myself. It was him.”

She added, “There were times so low, I think I kept going more for you than for myself. You are the true meaning of ride or die.”

Finally, she left instructions for her family including her fiancé, Ben Affleck who did not attend the event with her. “And Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner, I’ll be home at 7,” she concluded. Check it out below.