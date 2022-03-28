Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin & More To Perform At R&B Soul Picnic Festival

Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin will entertain the crowd at the inaugural R&B Soul Picnic Festival, a “soul-healing experience” to promote mental health awareness with a music and lifestyle festival weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

The R&B Soul Picnic Celebrates The DJ

The outdoor concert goes down at the Promenade in Piedmont Park on April 2 and April. The event was created to pay tribute to the DJs for their contribution to the community. Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin will be taking to the decks alongside DJ Baby Yu (Young Jeezy’s Official DJ), DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle’s Official DJ), DJ Mars (Monica’s Official DJ), DJ SNS, and more.

Jermaine Dupri spoke to the healing power of music and why a celebration like this is needed right now. “We’ve all had a bad couple of years surviving this pandemic,” he said in a press statement. “We lost loved ones and hope in the process. Our souls need some healing, what better way to heal our souls than some good ole R&B music, I mean music period,” he added.

The first-ever R&B Soul Picnic Festival will also include surprise guest performances in addition to the DJs spinning the decks. Festival-goers can also access wellness resources like yoga and reiki at a “Soul Healing Center.” Further services will include talks with certified mental health professionals and advice on homeless prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, and more.

R&B Soul Picnic co-founder Jacob York explained the significance of the event. “This is a weekend to forget all your worries and troubles and come out, dance, and love being a part of a community again,” he said. “We wanted to build an inclusive festival where we can all escape and enjoy one another’s energy with a whole lot of amazing music. All are welcome with open hearts and open minds. Can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets for the R&B Soul Picnic are available here.