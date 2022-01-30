Jermaine Dupri is under fire after his appearance in the documentary “JANET JACKSON” where he admitted to cheating on her and ruining their relationship!

Rap star Jermaine Dupri is catching the wrath of Twitter, thanks to the “JANET JACKSON” four-hour documentary, which premiered over two nights on Lifetime and A&E.

The series, which took three years to complete, gives fans unprecedented access to Janet through unreleased archival footage, home videos, and interviews.

“JANET JACKSON” delves into a number of topics, ranging from her relationship with her dad Joe and her famous brothers, including Michael, to her failed marriage with James DeBarge and her other relationships.

But Twitter seems to be especially mad at rap mogul Jermaine Dupri, who dated Janet from 2002 to 2009.

“I didn’t need Janet Jackson to amplify my life, but I feel like it did,” Jermain Dupri quipped during his interview for “JANET JACKSON.”

Now, his dirty laundry is coming out in the wash because the documentary revealed the reason why Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson split up – because he cheated on her.

During part 4 of the documentary, Janet Jackson dropped the bombshell that Jermaine was unfaithful, and he admitted to being “reckless” during their seven-year relationship while giggling.

“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women. Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird…and uhh, just yanno…I was a man,” Dupri said before letting out a boisterous laugh.

According to Janet, it was not just the cheating that drove a wedge in between their relationship. She claimed Dupri was emotionally distant.

“He was a work-a-holic. And he was constantly working. I would not see him for like three weeks, a month. And as soon as he would come in, he would go to the club. And it’s like carve out just a little time for me…, and it was hard for him to do,” Janet Jackson said. “His girlfriend was his work.”

Twitter had a field day with Jermaine Dupri’s comments, causing the So So Def founder to become a trending topic on the platform.

“I peeped how Jermaine Dupri low key tried to blame Janet for him cheating. Talmbout, “being with Janet Jackson attracts more women. Accountability is completely non-existent,” one user wrote.

Another user said: “Seriously Jermaine Dupri you think it’s funny to laugh about cheating on Janet? And you working with Justin now. Just Trash! All around trash.”

Take a look at some of the comments about Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri below:

Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?! #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/wPuUQyC8Gd — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 30, 2022

It’s been almost an hour since I watched the #JanetJacksonDoc and I’m STILL stuck on this…



Jermaine Dupri had JANET. JACKSON…



and STILL cheated. BECAUSE he was with Janet.



👏🏾STOP 👏🏾GIVING 👏🏾THESE 👏🏾SMEDIUM 👏🏾UGLIES 👏🏾CHANCES. — Kellye Beathea, J.D. (@KellyeComms) January 30, 2022

Jermaine Dupri is a bonafide fool. Your answer for cheating on Janet Jackson is that "I'm a Man". Like that automatically absolves you of your wrongdoing. Men really need to get it together. That mindset is toxic & childish. #JanetJacksonDoc#JanetJackson — CaramelDonJuan (@Du_mmor) January 30, 2022

Now Jermaine Dupri why you do Janet like that? #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/cKJ4miLtqC — Mamba Out 💜✌🏾 (@BLM_004) January 30, 2022

I’m still not over the fact that Jermaine Dupri cheated on JANET JACKSON… you had the baddest and folded for a groupie in the club??? #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/bmozYpecGN — Ted-Lynn Spears (@SailorD96) January 30, 2022